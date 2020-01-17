Auroracoin (AUR) Trading Up 19.9% Over Last Week

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 51.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 16th. Auroracoin has a total market cap of $560,210.00 and $1.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, ISX, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00056914 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00074493 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,944.62 or 1.01309747 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00052062 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002058 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ISX, Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.