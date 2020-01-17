Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $2,114,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 36,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.11.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,897 shares of company stock worth $8,580,954. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.87. 2,488,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,476. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.09.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

