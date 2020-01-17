Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Trading Up 8.5%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) shares were up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.67, approximately 636,807 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 641,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVDL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Laidlaw upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $276.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.87.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.46% and a negative return on equity of 608.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Greg J. Divis purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $101,080.00. Also, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Insiders have purchased 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $317,880 in the last ninety days. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 802,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,270 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $494,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 263.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 71,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 383.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

