AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Raised to Buy at Mizuho

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $230.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.69.

NYSE AVB traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.33 and a 200 day moving average of $211.30. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $181.94 and a one year high of $222.87.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.86 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 45.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,446,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,154,404,000 after acquiring an additional 195,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,615,000 after buying an additional 82,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,253,000 after buying an additional 243,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,234,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,116,000 after buying an additional 146,838 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,240,000 after buying an additional 187,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

