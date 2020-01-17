Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.13 and last traded at $55.11, approximately 1,800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

