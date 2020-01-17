Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Stake Lowered by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,972 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison makes up 4.3% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,663,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 211,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,663,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,527. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52 week low of $92.77 and a 52 week high of $134.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.33 and its 200 day moving average is $120.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Argus started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

