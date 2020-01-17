Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to report sales of $113.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.44 million. Avid Technology reported sales of $112.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year sales of $408.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $407.92 million to $410.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $427.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $93.46 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on AVID. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Shares of Avid Technology stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,819. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $384.86 million, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 73,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

