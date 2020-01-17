Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXLA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 59,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,469. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcella Health news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,640.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbourvest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth $11,442,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth $667,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth $499,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcella Health

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.