Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other research firms have also commented on AX. Wedbush assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Axos Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

AX opened at $30.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $33.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.87 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,255,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Axos Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 853,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

