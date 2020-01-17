Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Up 20%

Azincourt Energy Corp (CVE:AAZ) shares were up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 150,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 326,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81.

About Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ)

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits. The company primarily owns a 10% interest in the Patterson Lake North project located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

