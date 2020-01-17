B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 88.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.83.

NYSE:GWRE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.14. 224,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,500. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.79. Guidewire Software Inc has a one year low of $82.74 and a one year high of $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 25,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $2,663,909.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $149,261.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,610.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,959 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,671. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.