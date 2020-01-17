B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Iqvia by 2,291.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,161,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,237,000 after purchasing an additional 559,040 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 33.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,077,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,215,000 after purchasing an additional 521,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 1,935.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 516,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,115,000 after purchasing an additional 491,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Iqvia alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iqvia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.70. The company had a trading volume of 21,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,382. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $122.55 and a 52-week high of $164.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.