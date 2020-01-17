B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 842 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.1% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LMT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $425.72. The stock had a trading volume of 30,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,854. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $270.84 and a 52-week high of $425.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $395.91 and a 200-day moving average of $382.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

