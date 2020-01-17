B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.7% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 83.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $183.37. 961,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.19 and a 1-year high of $183.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

