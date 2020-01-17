Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Balfour Beatty earned a news sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) price objective (down previously from GBX 360 ($4.74)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Balfour Beatty from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 337 ($4.43).

BBY stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 261.80 ($3.44). 549,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 252.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 230.66. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Balfour Beatty has a 12 month low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 295.80 ($3.89).

In other news, insider Leo Quinn bought 13,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £30,107.72 ($39,605.00). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,505 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,821.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

