Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Up to $11.06

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.14, but opened at $11.06. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 3,146,408 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 60.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.