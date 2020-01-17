Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TBBK. BidaskClub cut shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of TBBK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.12. 4,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,303. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $692.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $71.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.76 million.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski acquired 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,869.80. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 54,686 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $586,780.78. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $195,280 and sold 104,340 shares valued at $1,858,113. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Bancorp by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

