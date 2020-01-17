Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.71. 52,940,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,250,813. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.99.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

