Bank of America’s (BAC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Argus

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Argus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.99.
Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $34.68. 22,671,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,250,813. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $312.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91.
In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
