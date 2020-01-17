Bank of America’s (BAC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Argus

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Argus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.99.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $34.68. 22,671,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,250,813. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $312.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.