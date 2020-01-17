Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s current price.

BK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.49. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 386.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

