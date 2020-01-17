Barclays Lowers KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded KERRY GRP PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

KERRY GRP PLC/S stock opened at $129.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.44. KERRY GRP PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $131.51.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

