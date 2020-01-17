Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 800 ($10.52) price target on the real estate development company’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 749 ($9.85).

BDEV has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 696 ($9.16) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup cut Barratt Developments to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 755.27 ($9.94).

Shares of BDEV stock opened at GBX 794.80 ($10.46) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99. Barratt Developments has a one year low of GBX 471.70 ($6.20) and a one year high of GBX 776.40 ($10.21). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 727.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 656.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

