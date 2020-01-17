Barry H. Orr Sells 1,000 Shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 227,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,397,857.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $50.24.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $140.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 23.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,813,000 after buying an additional 122,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,260,000 after buying an additional 80,897 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,658,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,218,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 888,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after buying an additional 138,029 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,481,000 after buying an additional 30,447 shares during the period. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTLF. ValuEngine raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

