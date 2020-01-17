Barry H. Orr Sells 1,000 Shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 227,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,397,857.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of HTLF stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $50.24.
Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $140.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 23.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on HTLF. ValuEngine raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.
Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.
