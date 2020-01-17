Bayshore Petroleum (CVE:BSH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Bayshore Petroleum Corp (CVE:BSH)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Bayshore Petroleum shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 16,000 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Bayshore Petroleum (CVE:BSH)

Bayshore Petroleum Corp., an oil and gas technology company, engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also develops related energy technology applications primarily bitumen and heavy oil upgrading to light oil. The company holds interests in the Bigstone property and the Kaybob property located in central Alberta.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Bayshore Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayshore Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.