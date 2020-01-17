Bbgi Sicav (LON:BBGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $169.50

Bbgi Sicav Sa (LON:BBGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 169.50 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 168.50 ($2.22), with a volume of 515815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.50 ($2.19).

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 22.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 163.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 159.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

Bbgi Sicav Company Profile (LON:BBGI)

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

