Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp Purchases 1,808 Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $12,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $13,471.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 600 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,254.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,500 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $10,470.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,713 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,922.48.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $12,844.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 7,101 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,286.80.

On Thursday, December 19th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,368 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $9,534.96.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,300 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,941.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,496 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $38,417.04.

On Monday, December 9th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,015 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,258.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $94.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.01%.

ICMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

