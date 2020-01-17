Beacon Financial Group Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $83.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,975. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.75. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $83.93. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Argus raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

