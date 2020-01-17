Beacon Financial Group Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 5,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.23. 192,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,044,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 57.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 93,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $1,505,232.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.