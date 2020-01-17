Beacon Financial Group Increases Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,198 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,721 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

AEM traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.60, a P/E/G ratio of 32.77 and a beta of -0.54.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AEM. ValuEngine lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, October 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.62.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

