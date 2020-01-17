Beacon Financial Group Invests $3.76 Million in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 382.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $165,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,146 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $121,277,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in General Motors by 8,673.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,087,947 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,547 shares during the period. black and white Capital LP increased its position in General Motors by 300.0% during the second quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $53,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in General Motors by 25.1% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,626,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.42.

GM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,133,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,445,495. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

