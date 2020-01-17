Beacon Financial Group Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,499.88.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $15.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,467.32. 1,140,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,129. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,359.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,249.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,451.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total transaction of $36,017,682.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,163.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

