Beacon Financial Group Purchases 295 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,864,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,904,000 after buying an additional 435,062 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Waste Management by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 342,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,512,000 after buying an additional 15,893 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.72. 905,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,542. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.05. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.49 and a 12 month high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.81%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $350,443.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,797 shares of company stock worth $974,403 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on WM shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.42.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.