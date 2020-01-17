Beacon Financial Group Reduces Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 352,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,813 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for about 2.2% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $17,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

FDL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,438. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $32.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.3568 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.