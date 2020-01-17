Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and makes up about 1.4% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $9,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $4,468,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 75,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,527,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,627. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $221.47 and a 1-year high of $279.62.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

