Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,250,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,631,529,000 after purchasing an additional 131,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 66.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,887,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,231,621,000 after buying an additional 1,955,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,901,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $731,162,000 after purchasing an additional 114,398 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,452,000 after purchasing an additional 543,512 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 12,995.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $360,343,000 after buying an additional 1,418,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 13,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $3,814,133.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,647 shares in the company, valued at $62,646,177.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BDX traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $221.47 and a twelve month high of $279.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.22.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

