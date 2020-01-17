Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $267,000 Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.62. 146,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,165,972. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 3.03.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United States Steel from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Macquarie downgraded United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Cfra downgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

