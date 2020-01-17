Beldex Price Hits $0.0506 on Top Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 39.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Beldex has a total market cap of $49.61 million and approximately $414,154.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 48.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000580 BTC on exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00060252 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000081 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex . Beldex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beldex’s official website is beldex.io

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

