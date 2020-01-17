Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.5% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $32,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average is $38.17. The company has a market cap of $221.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.