Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB opened at $143.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $107.44 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

