Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $254,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $57.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. Pritchard Capital upgraded Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

