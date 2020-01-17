Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA opened at $223.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $569.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.