Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.91.

Shares of LMT opened at $426.56 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $270.84 and a 1 year high of $425.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $395.91 and a 200-day moving average of $382.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

