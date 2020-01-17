Bennicas & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,550 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 220,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 25.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 36.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

NYSE KGC opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $877.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

