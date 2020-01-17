Bennicas & Associates Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Hawaiian Electric Industries makes up 1.6% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 84.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HE opened at $47.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.24. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $771.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.36 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HE. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

