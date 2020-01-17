Bennicas & Associates Inc. Sells 520 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average is $58.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

