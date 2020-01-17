Berenberg Bank Downgrades WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) to Hold

WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised WHITBREAD PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group upgraded WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded WHITBREAD PLC/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

WHITBREAD PLC/S stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $17.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

