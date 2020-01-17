Berenberg Bank Downgrades WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) to Hold

WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised WHITBREAD PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group upgraded WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded WHITBREAD PLC/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

WHITBREAD PLC/S stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $17.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26.

WHITBREAD PLC/S Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

