Bethereum (BETHER) One Day Volume Tops $38,276.00

Bethereum (CURRENCY:BETHER) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, Bethereum has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. Bethereum has a market cap of $239,090.00 and $38,276.00 worth of Bethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bethereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.24 or 0.03604893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00204694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00130237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bethereum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,346,426 tokens. Bethereum’s official message board is medium.com/bethereum . Bethereum’s official website is www.bethereum.com . Bethereum’s official Twitter account is @bethereumteam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bethereum is /r/bethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bethereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bethereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bethereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bethereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

