BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BHP. Investec downgraded shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BHP Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $59.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

In other news, insider Mackenzie Andrew 297,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,068 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 253,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after buying an additional 47,488 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

