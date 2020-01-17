BiblePay Market Capitalization Achieves $325,096.00 (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, BiblePay has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. One BiblePay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, C-CEX, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. BiblePay has a market capitalization of $325,096.00 and $7,101.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BiblePay

BiblePay is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 1,960,128,686 coins. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BiblePay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, C-CEX, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

