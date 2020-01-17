BidaskClub Downgrades Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATEC. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Alphatec from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alphatec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Shares of ATEC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 353,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.72. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $455.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 47.55% and a negative return on equity of 151.54%. The company had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphatec will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $141,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 844,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,000 shares of company stock valued at $921,200 in the last three months. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 38.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

